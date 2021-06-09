Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $155.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $155.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

