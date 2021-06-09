Bitcoin Cash ABC Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $411.17 million and $17.24 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.14 or 0.00063168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,046.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.94 or 0.01731816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00472919 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001402 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004754 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

