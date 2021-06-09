Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Hits $635.93 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $635.93 or 0.01710131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and approximately $2.46 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,186.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.34 or 0.00466151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058365 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001349 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004637 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,759,562 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

