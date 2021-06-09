Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Cap of $1.31 Billion (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $277.05 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $74.60 or 0.00201916 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.35 or 0.00404226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00245056 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00014133 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004265 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

