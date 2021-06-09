Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $160.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $119,348.10 and approximately $160.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.