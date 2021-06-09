Bitcoin Interest Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $381,191.26 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00399701 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.12 or 0.00199712 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.24 or 0.00245848 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004276 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

