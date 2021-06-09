Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $172.09 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $172.09 or 0.00470878 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.23 billion and approximately $1.06 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,547.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.72 or 0.01717555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00059824 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004640 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,755,702 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

