Bitcoin Zero Trading Down 16.3% This Week (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market cap of $63,455.03 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061849 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00224711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.02 or 0.00208652 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.54 or 0.01283263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,412.91 or 0.99943339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

