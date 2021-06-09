BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Reaches $0.88

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002416 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $41,305.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,637,024 coins and its circulating supply is 4,425,570 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

