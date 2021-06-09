BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Trading 68.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 68.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $4.63 million and approximately $4,608.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.60 or 0.00388198 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00179533 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00242747 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004270 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

