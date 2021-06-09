BitCore (BTX) Price Up 22.3% This Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. BitCore has a total market cap of $11.10 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,111.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.26 or 0.06944621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.94 or 0.01694722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.82 or 0.00462992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00166751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $273.81 or 0.00737790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00464097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00398578 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

