BitDegree Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $953,800.42 and approximately $48.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00068108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.86 or 0.00903494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,309.37 or 0.08876098 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00049212 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

