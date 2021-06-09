BitMoney Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (BIT)

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One BitMoney coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMoney has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. BitMoney has a market cap of $3,007.82 and approximately $78.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BitMoney Profile

BitMoney’s total supply is 87,904,513 coins and its circulating supply is 82,497,698 coins. BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMoney’s official website is bitmoney.ws

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

