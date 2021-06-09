BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0044

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $136,118.78 and $249.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.02 or 0.00483556 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004032 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00019283 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.01302748 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,157,025 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

