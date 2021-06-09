Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $139,705.01

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 9th. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $139,705.01 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00460298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006600 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012116 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

