BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,071,872 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,071,872 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.74% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $350,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.