BlackRock Inc. Acquires 244,009 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 14.79% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $351,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after acquiring an additional 330,300 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,553,000 after acquiring an additional 54,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,783,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,628,000 after acquiring an additional 120,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

