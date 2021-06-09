BlackRock Inc. Acquires 254,866 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.23% of Federal Signal worth $355,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Federal Signal by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,907,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 381,840 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Federal Signal by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,253,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,628,000 after purchasing an additional 393,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Federal Signal by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,142,070 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSS opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $27.29 and a 1 year high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.56%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSS shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

