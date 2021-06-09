BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 451,595 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.74% of Xperi worth $360,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XPER opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.78 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

XPER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other Xperi news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

