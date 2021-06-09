BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.23% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $348,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 62,691 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,323,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 109,215 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on EPC. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

EPC opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.41.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

