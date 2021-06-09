BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,039 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.51% of Magnite worth $360,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Magnite by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Magnite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Magnite news, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 504,267 shares of company stock valued at $17,113,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

