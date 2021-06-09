BlackRock Inc. Buys 5,898,457 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,936,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898,457 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.70% of Equitrans Midstream worth $342,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

NYSE ETRN opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

