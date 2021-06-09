BlackRock Inc. Buys 768,527 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,940,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 768,527 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 18.47% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $348,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,825,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after purchasing an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,782,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,675,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 667,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,807,000 after buying an additional 31,014 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

