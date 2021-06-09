BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,917,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298,517 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of Bank of Hawaii worth $350,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.80.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

