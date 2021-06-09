BlackRock Inc. Has $330.35 Million Stock Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 865,112 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.14% of Veracyte worth $330,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

