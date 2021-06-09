BlackRock Inc. Has $349.79 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 655,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.41% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $349,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANF. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,059 shares in the company, valued at $19,522,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

