BlackRock Inc. Has $358.11 Million Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,476,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.69% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $358,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,171,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,211,000 after buying an additional 1,502,724 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,967,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $16,283,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $11,923,000.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.96.

In related news, SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $300,310.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 5,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $243,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,850,632.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 125,059 shares of company stock worth $5,516,300. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 102.01%. The company had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.