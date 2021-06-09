BlackRock Inc. Has $358.69 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.54% of Snowflake worth $358,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $250.32 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $72.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $228.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.18.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total value of $6,129,751.77. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 688,385 shares of company stock valued at $157,546,901.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

