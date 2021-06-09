BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 516,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.34% of Rambus worth $357,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth about $28,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,835,000 after buying an additional 756,404 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,871,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 546,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 157,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,595,000. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.21 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMBS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

