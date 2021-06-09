BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942,162 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.33% of Brookfield Renewable worth $348,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEPC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities analysts have commented on BEPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.