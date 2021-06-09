BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.80% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $321,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 14.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPK opened at $118.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.59. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.36. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $122.72.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $191.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

CPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

