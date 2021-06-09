BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,307,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,186,104 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Koninklijke Philips worth $359,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,076,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $43.98 and a one year high of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.74.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

