BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.46% of Novanta worth $348,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Novanta by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Novanta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of NOVT opened at $138.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.59 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,332,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.