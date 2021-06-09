BlackRock Inc. Purchases 896,133 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.53% of Patterson Companies worth $355,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

