BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.23% of ICU Medical worth $358,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ICU Medical by 455.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $202.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.80. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.57 and a 1-year high of $227.07.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 10,200 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.83, for a total transaction of $2,089,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $49,223,516.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,468 shares of company stock worth $14,015,329. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

