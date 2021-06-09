BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 131,126 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.56% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $351,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Balentine LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $258.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.44 and a 12 month high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

