BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $9.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

