Blank Wallet (BLANK) Market Cap Reaches $15.49 Million

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last week, Blank Wallet has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and $1.48 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00065000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00221945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.15 or 0.00210593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.61 or 0.01432459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,079.67 or 0.99913980 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

