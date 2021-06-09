Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Cap Hits $399,382.09

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $399,382.09 and approximately $783.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockmason Credit Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00907596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.85 or 0.08935772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a coin. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Blockmason Credit Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockmason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.