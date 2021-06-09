Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 400.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.66.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,003,257.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

