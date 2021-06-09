Blueprint Medicines Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,553 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,227% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BPMC traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.85. 12,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,477. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $66.20 and a 12-month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.66 EPS for the current year.

BPMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.87.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

