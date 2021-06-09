BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BNPQY opened at $34.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.67. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s dividend payout ratio is 17.82%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

