Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 886 ($11.58). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 872.50 ($11.40), with a volume of 198,619 shares traded.

BOY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 915 ($11.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 731.43 ($9.56).

Get Bodycote alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,362.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 825.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.50%.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.