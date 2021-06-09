Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.28

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.28 and last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 9451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BCEI shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 2.01.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $3,020,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.