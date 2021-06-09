Bonded Finance Tops One Day Volume of $103,145.00 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Bonded Finance has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $103,145.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bonded Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00891633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.12 or 0.08811964 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (CRYPTO:BOND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bonded Finance’s official website is bonded.finance/#firstsec

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Bonded Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonded Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonded Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.