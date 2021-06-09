Bondly (BONDLY) Price Down 16.9% This Week

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Bondly has a total market cap of $19.95 million and $1.39 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00900511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.83 or 0.08862013 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

