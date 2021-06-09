BOOM Price Hits $0.0076 (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One BOOM coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. BOOM has a total market cap of $5.90 million and $760,534.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BOOM has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00068528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.48 or 0.00916478 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.03 or 0.09060927 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049603 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,908,355 coins and its circulating supply is 778,877,622 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

