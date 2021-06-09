BoringDAO Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $43.65 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO coin can now be purchased for about $417.93 or 0.01126136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00900511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.83 or 0.08862013 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,439 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

