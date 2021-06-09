Boson Protocol Price Hits $0.92 on Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and approximately $870,349.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.04 or 0.00481463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003908 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00019660 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $466.53 or 0.01254581 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,566 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

