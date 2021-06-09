Boston Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Boston Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after buying an additional 3,713,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $162.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,525. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

